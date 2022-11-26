Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Cormark

Cormark restated their top pick rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark currently has a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGY. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

