Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

