Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 160.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 160.33 ($1.90).

TW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.60) to GBX 122 ($1.44) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.36) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 656.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.12).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

