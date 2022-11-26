Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Activity
In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of TSHA opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.