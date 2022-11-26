Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

