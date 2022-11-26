Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

