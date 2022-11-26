Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JWN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $49,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

