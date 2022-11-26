Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. CL King lowered their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

NYSE CAL opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

