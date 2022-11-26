Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TER. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

