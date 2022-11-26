Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 8,813 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $23,883.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 990,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $545.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $61,605.90.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $180,296.30.

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $15,456.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,548.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $2.70 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

