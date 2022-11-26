Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $141.33.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.42.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

