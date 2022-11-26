Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Buys 100,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,902,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,823,348.69.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 9,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,980.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$425.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$820.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$880.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,740.00.

On Monday, September 12th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,750.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$440.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$440.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 18,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,840.00.

Tethys Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

