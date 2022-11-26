The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $57.00.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.