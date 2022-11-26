The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €210.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($174.49) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €149.50 ($152.55) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($187.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €180.15 ($183.83) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.80.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

