The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,204,907 shares of company stock worth $105,735,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $388.86 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.37. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

