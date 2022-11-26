The Goldman Sachs Group Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $96.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TROW. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TROW stock opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $208.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

