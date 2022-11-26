The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

