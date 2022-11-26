The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 533,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

