The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 916 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $8,117.06.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

