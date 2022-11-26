The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 916 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $8,117.06.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $400,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

