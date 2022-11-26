The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

