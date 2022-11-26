The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Union by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:WU opened at $14.29 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

