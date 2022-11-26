The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Union by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Western Union Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:WU opened at $14.29 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Union (WU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.