TheStreet Downgrades Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
