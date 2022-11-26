TheStreet Downgrades Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Articles

