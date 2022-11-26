TheStreet Downgrades Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) to D+

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KRUS opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.76 million, a P/E ratio of -818.13 and a beta of 1.90. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,080,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

