TheStreet Lowers Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to D

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE KODK opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
