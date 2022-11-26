TheStreet Lowers Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to D

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KODK opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 579,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 95.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.