TheStreet Upgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to C

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on HHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.