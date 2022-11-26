TheStreet Upgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to C

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

