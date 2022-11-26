TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get TPG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 437.55.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 56.19%. On average, analysts predict that TPG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.