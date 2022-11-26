TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TPG Price Performance
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 56.19%. On average, analysts predict that TPG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
TPG Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.