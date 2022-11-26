Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $16,097,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $23,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

