Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 238,573 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after buying an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,503,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

UBER opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

