Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 847,370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

