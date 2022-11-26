UBS Group Reiterates “$180.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

