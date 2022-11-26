United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 12,783 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.90 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

