United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 48,821 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 463.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 344,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 282,947 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,527,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDR stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.