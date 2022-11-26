United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.02.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.