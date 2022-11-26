United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

