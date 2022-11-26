United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $265.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.