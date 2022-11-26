United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $951.57 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $888.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $834.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

