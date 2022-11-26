United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,822,000 after acquiring an additional 171,324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,596,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,051,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS USHY opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

