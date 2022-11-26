United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 11,900 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

