United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $540.95 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

