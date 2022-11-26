United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 35,462 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Intrusion worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 24.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Price Performance

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Intrusion Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intrusion Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

