United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,261 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

