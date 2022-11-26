United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 5,290 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,410,000 after buying an additional 283,788 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,719,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,293,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,946,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,433,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $266.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.12. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

