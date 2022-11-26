United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 5,951 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $148.77 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

