United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $298.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

