United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

