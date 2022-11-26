United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,928 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.