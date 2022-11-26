United Microelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 36,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 618% compared to the average daily volume of 5,150 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 2.3 %

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.12.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

