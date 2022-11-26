USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,565,000 after buying an additional 1,387,134 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

