USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.29. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

