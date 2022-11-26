USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 276.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 67,420 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DXCM stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.